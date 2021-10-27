Relatives charged in one-year-old's drug overdose death: police

KITCHENER -

Two Cambridge residents have been charged in connection to the death of a one-year-old in May.

Police said the child's death was caused by a drug overdose.

Officers were called to a home on Byton Lane in Cambridge around 2 p.m. on May 4. A child was located without vital signs and taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Following further investigation by the Coroner's Office and Waterloo regional police, two people were arrested on Oct. 27.

A 38-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, were arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death. They're scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said the accused are related to the victim.

Waterloo regional police said this is the third death of a child under the age of five as a result of a drug overdose since 2019.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More details to come.