Waterloo native crowned Memorial Cup champion

Less than 24 hours after helping the Saginaw Spirit win their first Memorial Cup in franchise history, Waterloo native Ethan Hay described the entire experience as a blur.

“I kind of blacked out in the moment,” Hay told CTV News. “Our team just started going wild.”

On Sunday, the London Knights and Saginaw Spirit were tied 3-3 in the dying seconds of regulation in the Memorial Cup final. With 21 seconds left in the 3rd period, Spirit forward Josh Bloom tapped in what would be the game-winning goal for Saginaw.

“I thought I was going to cut somebody’s leg open with the amount I was jumping,” Hay said. “It was the craziest experience I ever felt.”

Hay can now proudly call himself a Memorial Cup champion.

Ethan Hay on the ice.

He agreed to an interview with CTV News on Monday following the Spirit’s championship parade and held the trophy on his lap for the entirety of the nine-minute interview.

“This is going to be our spot right here,” Hay said, pointing at a blank name plate on the base of the cup, which has yet to be engraved.

For most of his OHL career, Hay considered Saginaw a top rival. The 19-year-old played two seasons with the Flint Firebirds before being traded to Saginaw last October.

“It was strange at the moment. It was kind of like a rivalry,” Hay said. “I don’t regret it, that’s for sure.”

Saginaw went on to win 50 games in the regular season and tied with London for the most in the OHL.

Hay showed his worth in the semi-final, when he scored two goals and two assists in Saginaw’s 7-1 win over Moose Jaw.

“[I felt] something that night. The puck just kept winding up on my stick in the right spots in the right times.” Hay said.

The Spirit’s CHL Championship is the first in franchise history, becoming the third host team to win the Memorial Cup in the past six tournaments and the first from Michigan.

The Saginaw Spirit poses for pictures after winning the Memorial Cup. (Source: @SpiritHockey/Twitter)

Hay’s hockey career

Despite his success south of the border, Hay’s hockey journey began in Waterloo.

He got his start through the Waterloo Wolves minor hockey program.

Shawn Dietrich coached Hay through U16 AAA. He said, even at a young age, the future forward showed a skillset that could translate to high-level hockey.

“He’s got a motor that never stops on both ends of the rink. He’s very hard on pucks, he plays physical, he’s tough,” Dietrich told CTV News. “He’s going to give you everything he’s got and you see that in his progression through his career.”

Sitting at the pinnacle of Canadian junior hockey, Hay said he’ll never forget where he came from and what got him here.

“Waterloo is my home,” he explained. “I’m happy that I get to present this to everyone back home. It’s a dream come true and I’m excited to bring this trophy back.”

What’s next

Hay was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He’s set to attend the Lightning’s development camp and rookie camp later this summer.

If he returns to the OHL next season, he said he’ll be ready to defend the Memorial Cup title with Saginaw.