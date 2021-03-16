Advertisement
Missing woman located, Brantford police's search ends
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 1:17PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 20, 2021 11:44AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A missing 39-year-old woman has been located four days after Brantford Police requested the public's help in their search.
On Tuesday, police said the woman was suspected to be in the Brantford, Hamilton or Dunnville area, and that they were concerned for her well-being.
On Saturday, a notice was issued saying she has been located.
Brantford police are thanking members of the public for their concern and assistance.