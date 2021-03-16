KITCHENER -- A missing 39-year-old woman has been located four days after Brantford Police requested the public's help in their search.

On Tuesday, police said the woman was suspected to be in the Brantford, Hamilton or Dunnville area, and that they were concerned for her well-being.

On Saturday, a notice was issued saying she has been located.

Brantford police are thanking members of the public for their concern and assistance.