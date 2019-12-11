KITCHENER -- The mother of a woman sentenced to four years in prison for the death of her young daughter is calling the toddler's passing "a horrific accident."

Nicole Eidt was sentenced Wednesday for the death of her 20-month-old daughter, Amelia Runstedler. The toddler was found without vital signs on Feb. 21 and was later found to have carfentanil in her system.

Eidt had consumed drugs that morning, putting the drugs in a zipped pocket of her sweater. She got into bed, put on a movie for her daughter and fell asleep.

She had begun using again the month before her daughter's death, following a stretch of sobriety that dated back to when she found out she was pregnant.

Court documents show that she had even contacted Family and Children's Services about her pregnancy in an effort to stay sober.

Amelia had apparently gained access to the bag containing the drug while her mother slept— when Eidt awoke, the bag was wet and her daughter limp, an agreed statement of facts shows.

The toddler had an "astronomical" amount of carfentanil in her system, a toxicology report showed.

The report found 8.4 ng/ml in Amelia's body. The average postmortem blood concentrations that prove to be fatal range from 0.0233 to 0.5ng/ml.

Amelia's grandmother spoke to CTV after Eidt was sentenced, remembering her granddaughter fondly.

"She was a loving and compassionate child," she said.

"She was not abused in any way, always smiling, always happy."

Court documents show that family members described Eidt as a caring and loving mother who provided for her daughter up until she relapsed.

Eidt's mother says that the sentencing was important.

"No sentence will bring Amelia back, but the sentence imposed must reflect that a young life has been lost in these tragic circumstances," she said.

"I feel like I've lost Nicole too."

The woman says she hopes her daughter can get help for her addiction in prison, because she had been doing "so well before all of this."

Nicole Eidt had been getting into carpentry and woodworking, taking courses at Conestoga College and making furniture for her daughter.



Amelia Runstedler seen sitting on a chair that her mother, Nicole Eidt, made for her. (Source: Eidt family)