The Waterloo Regional Police Service will welcome 10 new officers to its force.

A badging ceremony will be held at the Kitchener Market on Dec. 14 to mark the event.

The ceremony, set to begin at 1 p.m., will see the new constables sworn in and receiving their badges.

“This is a chance to celebrate their achievements and to recognize the incredible experience and skillset they bring to our service and to the residents of Waterloo Region,” Chief of Police Bryan Larkin said in a statement.

The new members studied a variety of police, business and science fields before completing training at the Ontario Police College.