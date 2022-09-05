Regional police conducting weapons investigation at Kitchener encampment, one injured

Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in the area of Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener that left one person hurt.

Emergency crews were called to the encampment at the intersection around 1:10 p.m. Monday.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries believed to have been caused by a pellet gun, according to officials.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, but that the suspects are unknown as of Monday evening.