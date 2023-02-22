Regional council approves 25 cent GRT fare hike

Grand River Transit riders will pay 25 cents more for single tickets starting July 1.

The fare increase was approved Wednesday by Waterloo regional council as part of 2023 budget deliberations.

Councillors also approved a motion to mitigate the increased costs for individuals and families who use the Affordable Transit Program by increasing the discount from 48 per cent to 50 per cent.

Last year, transit fares increased for the first time since 2019, jumping 25 cents.

Also starting July 1, the price of a monthly pass will increase from $90 to $92.

On Wednesday, Coun. Doug Craig suggested increasing the price of the monthly GRT pass to a whopping $119. After some debate, the motion failed.

Councillors began budget deliberations in January staring down a proposed 8.6 per cent property tax increase.

The actual tax increase won’t be determine until councilors approve the budget. That’s expected later Wednesday