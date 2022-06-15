GRT fares to increase July 1
Grand River Transit riders will be paying an average of two per cent more per fare, come July 1.
The hike – which GRT says will cover increased operation costs and planned service improvements – is the first fare increase since 2019.
In a media release, the transit provider said it was originally scheduled to be implemented in 2020, but was differed because of the pandemic.
The price of cash fares and single tickets/transfers will go up 25 cents from $3.25 to $3.50.
The price of a single fare paid with a fare card will increase six cents from $2.86 to $2.92. For those living below the GRT’s low income cut-off, single fares will go up three cents to $1.52.
Monthly pass prices will not be affected.
A full break-down of GRT fares is available here.
