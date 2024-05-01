KITCHENER
    Ont. woman who faked pregnant to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges

    A Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas has been arrested again on similar charges.

    In December, Kaitlyn Braun, 25, pleaded guilty to 21 charges including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts. Court heard Braun faked being pregnant to obtain care under false pretences, often pretending to be carrying and delivering a stillborn.

    In victim impact statements and interviews with CTV News, doulas described their experiences with Braun as bizarre and deeply traumatic.

    In February, she was sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years of probation.

    On Wednesday, Hamilton police announced Braun had been arrested the day before and is facing multiple charges including harassing communications, obtaining by false pretences, and breaching a conditional sentence order.

    Hamilton police say the new charges stem from alleged incidents on Wednesday April 17 and Thursday April 18.

    “It was reported that Braun falsely solicited support related to pregnancy and childbirth from unsuspecting victim(s),” police said.

