Cambridge Fashion History Museum's funding request denied by city

    The Cambridge Fashion History Museum has been dealt another financial blow.

    Funding decision were on the docket for city council Tuesday night, including a request made by the museum back in February.

    The museum requested just under $98,000 in funding for 2024 and $293,000 over three years through a community grants program.

    In a statement to CTV News, the city says the museum does not meet its requirements, as several other organizations also requested money.

    "A lot of tough decisions were made, agonizing decisions," said Ward 8 Coun. Nicolas Ermeta. "I'm proud of where we came out. I think we ended up at a good spot. Yes we would like to do more, but these are tough times and I think the dollars went as far as they could."

    It's unclear what the next steps for the Cambridge Fashion History Museum will be.

