Residential fire in Cambridge leaves seven people displaced

Seven people have been displaced following a late night fire in Cambridge.

Crews were called to the structure fire on Sylvan Drive around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Cambridge Fire says they believe the fire was caused by a malfunction in a dishwasher.

They add that, since the fire was in a contract area, there are little to no fire hydrants nearby, and tanker trucks were needed to be brought in.

North Dumfries Fire Department took over the scene roughly an hour after the initial call.

According to Cambridge Fire, the seven people displaced are staying with another family nearby.