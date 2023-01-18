Region of Waterloo's preliminary budget includes 8.6 per cent property tax increase

The Region of Waterloo’s budget discussions began in earnest today as regional staff tabled the preliminary 2023 budget.

The draft budget includes an 8.6 per cent property tax increase, which would see the average home with an assessed value of $354,500 paying an additional $188 on the regional portion of their annual property tax bill. Of that, around $50 would go toward policing.

The region’s chief financial officer says inflation is the main driver behind the tax hike proposed in the preliminary budget.

“We’ve experienced significant levels of inflation across all areas both from an operating and a capital perspective,” Craig Dyer told councillors Wednesday afternoon.

A report from staff says the preliminary budget "focuses on maintaining critical services during a period of unprecedented fiscal challenge and proposes investments focused on areas of top community need."

Those priorities include affordable housing, initiatives to address the homelessness crisis, transit service recovery and increased paramedic services.

Members of the public will have the chance to weigh in on council’s plans for the tax dollars at one of two budget public input sessions tonight starting at 6:30 p.m.

Final approval of the budget is set for the end of February.

“Over the new few weeks I know we’ll have our sleeves rolled up,” Coun. Michael Harris told CTV News, noting councillors must balance people's ability to pay, given the rising costs of groceries and household items, with maintaining frontline services.