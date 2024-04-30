Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted in Elora, Ont.

Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger caused quite a stir in a small Ontario town Tuesday.

Schwarzenegger was spotted filming in Elora, a community of around 8,000 people about 20 minutes outside Guelph.

The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR, an action-comedy that stars Schwarzenegger.

“It's funny to see someone so amazing – so iconic – standing in your own town. It was just like, you can’t believe it really,” said Becky Lalui, who owns a nearby establishment, The Lobby Bar, with her husband Ardin Lalui.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen filming in Elora, Ont on April 30, 2024. (Submitted/Becky Lalui)

Filming took place outside the municipal office at 1 MacDonald Square and is scheduled to continue Wednesday and Thursday. The township had warned residents ahead of time the shoot would impact parking and access to the office.

Becky and Ardin had paperwork to file, so they ventured over anyway.

“We just happened to be there when he was filming one of the scenes where he’s coming toward a bench and then he sits down and speaks to a woman,” Becky said.

Ardin said Schwarzenegger looked pretty much how he expected although at 76 he appears “older than [he is in] all your beloved movies from your childhood.”

The Terminator star isn’t the first major celebrity to be spotted in town. In July 2022, fans camped out near the Elora Quarry to catch a glimpse of Adam Sandler who was shooting You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.