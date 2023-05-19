Region reports first COVID-19-related deaths in nearly two months

After nearly two months of reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Region of Waterloo’s weekly dashboard update shows two people died in the last week.

On Friday, the region’s weekly dashboard update showed the total number of COVD-19-related deaths moved from 518 to 520.

According to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard, these are the first COVID-19-related deaths in the region since mid-March.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the number of people in Region of Waterloo hospitals with COVID-19 is dropping.

The number of hospitalizations declined significantly with 17 people currently reported in hospital, a drop of 11 compared to last week’s COVID-19 dashboard update.

In late April, the region reported for the first time in months that hospitals in Waterloo region didn’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.

Last week the dashboard showed one person was in ICU relating to COVID-19 – which is unchanged this week.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings declined by one with only two outbreaks being reported.

One of those outbreaks is in a long-term care or retirement home, zero outbreaks have been reported in hospitals, and one outbreak is in a congregate setting – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

Meanwhile, Public Health Ontario is reporting 113 recent hospital admissions relating to COVID-19 and nine recent deaths.