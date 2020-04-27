KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has announced it will be re-opening waste transfer stations in Waterloo and Cambridge for residential waste drop-off next week.

A news release says that, starting on May 4, the sites will re-open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garbage, large items, yard waste, organics, recyclables and household hazardous waste can be dropped off for a $5 minimum fee. However residents will only be allowed to pay with debit or credit cards. Cash will not be accepted.

It's a first step for the region's sites: they won't be offering mulch or compost pick-up, and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore trailer, Goodwill Donation Centre and bike bunker will all stay closed.

The sites are typically busiest on Saturday. Regional officials expect long line-ups and wait times to be even longer because of staffing limits and appropriate physical distancing measures.

Bulky and large item pickup at curbside will continue to be suspended, the news release says.

In the meantime, the region will continue to collect six bags and cans of garbage, up from the regular limit of four.

That change came into effect after the region asked residents here not to throw bottles into the blue bin if they're sick in an effort to keep waste collectors healthy.