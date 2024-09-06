Handgun, shotgun and rifle seized during arrest in Brantford

A man is facing 13 charges after Brantford Police wrapped up a drug trafficking investigation with a search of a Sheridan Street home.

Police said they searched the property on Thursday and arrested a 43-year-old man from Oakland.

During the search, officers said they found a loaded 9 mm handgun, a 20-gauge shotgun, a 22-250 rifle, approximately 143.4 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 39.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, cash and packaging used in drug trafficking.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of careless storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.