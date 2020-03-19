KITCHENER -- Waste collection crews are still hard at work across the province, and the Region of Waterloo is offering the public some tips to help keep it that way.

Crews are asking the public to modify their recycling and composting habits in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you're sick, the region asks that you put any items that come in contact with your mouth, nose or eyes in the garbage.

That includes water bottles, pop cans and milk and juice cartons.

The region is also asking that used tissues and napkins go in the garbage, not the green bin.

All garbage is also supposed to go into garbage bags rather than putting loose things in garbage cans.

"These steps will help protect the health of crews who handle thousands of bins, bags and boxes each week," a news release from the region reads in part.

If you have any issues with curbside waste collection, the region suggests using its online complaint form.