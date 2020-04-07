KITCHENER -- Residents in Wilmot Township say they're seeing an increase in illegal dumping.

Bags of garbage have been left at the side of country roads ever since the Region of Waterloo closed its waste and recycling facilities over COVID-19 concerns.

"Often it's hazardous goods," says Christoper Fertnig. "Like oil, anti-freeze and propane tanks."

He's often seen these sitting at the side of the road for days.

"It's upsetting. It kind of makes you feel angry. You know people, they realize that someone else has to pick this up for them and I just think it's really irresponsible."

People who live nearby say the illegal dumping started after the region closed the landfills.

"Our transfer stations are closed for public drop off," says Cari Rastas-Howard, who works for Waste Management in the region. "We are encouraging people to follow the public health regulations and not make non-essential trips."

The region says people could be handed a ticket, starting at $300, for illegally dumping their trash.

"In the past bylaw has gone through garbage that has been dumped to try and identify who's done it," says Rastas-Howard.

Fertnig is hoping the region will reopen the landfills soon.

"I know there's no excuse, but I wish there was some way they could just keep the dump open."

Curbside pickup is still operating on its regular schedule.