Loaded handgun and drugs seized during Waterloo traffic stop: police

Waterloo Regional Police said they seized a loaded handgun and drugs after pulling a driver over in Waterloo.

Officers were on patrol on Thursday around 9:35 p.m. when they stopped a driver in the Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West area.

Police said the man behind the wheel was driving while suspended. He was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found suspected methamphetamine, identity documents, brass knuckles, a conducted energy weapon and a loaded handgun.

A 45-year-old Cambridge man faces 11 charges including two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon or firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession for the purpose of trafficking.