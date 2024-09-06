KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Loaded handgun and drugs seized during Waterloo traffic stop: police

    A handgun and several packages of suspected drugs lay splayed out on the hood of a Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) A handgun and several packages of suspected drugs lay splayed out on the hood of a Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police said they seized a loaded handgun and drugs after pulling a driver over in Waterloo.

    Officers were on patrol on Thursday around 9:35 p.m. when they stopped a driver in the Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West area.

    Police said the man behind the wheel was driving while suspended. He was arrested.

    During a search of the vehicle, police said they found suspected methamphetamine, identity documents, brass knuckles, a conducted energy weapon and a loaded handgun.

    A 45-year-old Cambridge man faces 11 charges including two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon or firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

