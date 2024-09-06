Man arrested at Region of Waterloo International Airport
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
Waterloo Regional Police received a report about an unwanted man at the airport on Thursday around 1:10 p.m.
When they arrived, officers were told a man refused to show his ID before boarding the plane and had taken a seat. Although the man had previously been cleared by security, the pilot said that under Transport Canada regulations if a passenger does not provide their ID, they cannot board the plane.
All passengers were forced off the aircraft.
Police said they tried to negotiate with the man for approximately 40 minutes, ultimately removing him from the plane and arresting him for failing to leave when directed.
