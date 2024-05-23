Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
According to new numbers from Statistics Canada, the Region of Waterloo grew by a staggering 5.5 per cent last year, jumping from 638,065people to 675,227.
According to data assembled by Canadian economist Mike Moffatt, the Region of Waterloo is the fastest growing region in Ontario.
Next closest is Toronto which grew at a rate of 4 per cent followed by Brant and Middlesex counties which each grew at 3.7 per cent.
Even with a significant drop offin growth rate next year, the Region of Waterloo could surpass 700,000 if it grows by a rate of 3.7 per cent or higher.
If the Region of Waterloo maintains the staggering pace of 5.5 per cent growth, it would hit one million people by 2032, a full 19 years sooner than theregion’s estimated population of 923,000 by 2051.
Based on the growth rate from previous years, it appears last year’s 5.5 per cent is an anomaly.
In 2022 the Region of Waterloo grew by 3.9 per cent. In 2021 it saw a 1.4 per cent growth and 2.07 per cent in 2020.
The City of Kitchener surpassed the 300,000 population mark last year adding just over 19,000 from the previous year.
According to Moffatt, Kitchener led all cities with a population over 100,000 in terms of growth at 7 per cent.
Moffatt has all three cities in the Region of Waterloo in the top fivein Ontario when it comes to growth rates.
Cambridge was third with a growth rate of 5.5 per cent and a population total of 156,318, surpassing the 150,000 mark for the first time.
Waterloo came in fifth with a growth rate of 4.9 per cent and a population total 139,696.
The other two Ontario cities in the top five are Brampton and Niagara Falls.
The Statistics Canada numbers include non-permanent residents. In the Region of Waterloo they peg the number at 28,177 people.
According to Statistics Canada a 'non‑permanent resident' refers to a person from another country with a usual place of residence in Canada and who has a work or study permit or who has claimed refugee status (asylum claimant).
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
