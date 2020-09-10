KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo council is debating whether or not to extend mandatory mask by-laws to the springtime, and whether or not that requirement will expand into taxis and ride-sharing vehicles.

The bylaw that came into effect in mid-June for indoor businesses does not currently include cabs, but that amendment is being considered since physical distancing becomes difficult in the confined space of the vehicle.

Cab owners like Peter Neufeld of Waterloo Taxi says he is concerned about how the rules would be implemented when their industry has already seen a dramatic drop in revenue.

"We were down probably to a third of what we were doing," he said. "We are up now to maybe 60 or 70 per cent on weekdays, some days more."

One example he considered is that of a driver travelling 10 kilometres to pick up a customer, only to arrive and find someone who won't wear a mask. The driver is then unable to provide service and loses business.

"I can tell you on the weekend, on holiday Monday, we were down to about a third of what we normally do, so it’s pretty dramatic," Neufeld said.

One significant reason for why weekday business has dropped is because of school runs, a service agreed to by the taxi companies and school boards.

Those services now require masks for students and drivers.