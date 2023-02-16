RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron

The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including "low probability of recovery," according to RCMP.

"After conducting an extensive search in the Lake Huron area with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and other domestic and international partners, a decision was reached to suspend the search due to several factors including deteriorating weather and the low probability of recovery," the RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The search in the icy waters of Lake Huron began on Sunday after the unidentified object was shot down by U.S. military fighter jets.

The first U.S. missile fired at the unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and "landed harmlessly" in the water before a second one successfully hit, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday.

Search efforts are continuing in the Yukon after unidentified cylindrical objects were shot down over Alaska and Yukon on Friday and Saturday.

"Search and recovery efforts continue in Yukon with the assistance of the Canadian Armed Forces. The conditions are extremely challenging with a very large search area, spanning 3,000 square kilometers, and consisting of rugged and mountainous terrain with a high level of snowpack and harsh winter conditions. We commend our members and partners for their professionalism and dedication," the RCMP said.

The three unidentified objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security, President Joe Biden said Thursday during a briefing in which he promised new rules to better govern North America's crowded skies.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon program, or they were surveillance vehicles from any other country," Biden said.

With files from The Canadian Press