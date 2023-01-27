Rangers back at the Aud tonight for Don Cameron Potato Night

The Kitchener Rangers will be back on home ice Friday as they take on the Barrie Colts at the Aud.

Kitchener is 4-1-0-0 in their last five meetings against Barrie.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring some spuds for Don Cameron Potato Night.

The event, now in its 27th year, honours the late radio announcer who did the play-by-play for more than 4,000 Rangers games in his 50-year career.

Potato Night was inspired by Cameron’s home province of Prince Edward Island and his desire to support families in need.

Potatoes and cash donations will go to the House of Friendship, which puts more than 300,000 pounds of potatoes in its emergency food hampers and food assistance programs.

The Rangers organization says the equivalent of half a million pounds of potatoes have been donated through the Don Cameron Potato Night fundraiser over the past 26 seasons.

Cameron retired as the Rangers play-by-play announcer in 2015 but still made an occasional appearance in the booth.

He also had a 19-year career at CTV Kitchener as a sportscaster.

Cameron died in 2018 at the age of 82.

After Friday’s game the Rangers head to Erie for a Saturday game against the Otters.