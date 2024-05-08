Two men charged after police respond to break-in in progress

Waterloo regional police arrested and charged two men after they were called to a break-and-enter at a Cambridge business.

Police said they were called to the business in the Conestoga Boulevard and Sheldon Drive area on Tuesday morning just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man outside the business and another man hidden inside a fenced compound.

Both men, a 44-year old and a 52-year-old, were arrested and charged with break and enter with intent to commit and indictable offence.

The 44-year-old man was also charged with possession of break in instruments and arrested on an outstanding warrant for several offences including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and break and enter.