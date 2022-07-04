Rally in Guelph pushes for increased local abortion access

Reproductive rights were in focus in Guelph Monday night as a crowd gathered at city hall to demand more local access to abortion services and denounce developments in the United States.

It came just over a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in that country.

The rally, titled “Reproductive Freedom for All,” was hosted by the Guelph Resource Centre for Gender Empowerment and Diversity. Leaders from other local organizations also spoke at the event, including ARCH Guelph and the SHORE Centre, previously Planned Parenthood.

“A lot of people are saying: ‘I’m so happy we live here and not in the states because we have free and easy access.’ And is not true for a lot of communities,” said organizer Sarah Scanlon. “When you think about folks who are lower income [or] houseless, access to abortion is basically nil.”

Scanlon said there is no clinic or way to access surgical abortion within Guelph.

“So, in order for folks to be able to access a surgical abortion, they need to take time off work, they need to be able to get transportation to that space.”

The SHORE Centre has clinics in Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph. The centre said it averages around 16 medical abortions each month in Guelph. Those are done using the so-called, “abortion pill.”

