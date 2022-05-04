Q and A: Could a U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade impact Canadian abortion law?
The US Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into the leak of a draft decision suggesting it may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The 1973 ruling legalized abortion in the U.S.
The potential decision has been met with outcry from abortion activists.
To find out more, CTV Kitchener’s Leighanne Evans spoke with TK Pritchard, executive director of the SHORE Centre (formerly Planned Parenthood) in Waterloo region.
I want to start with your reaction. Tell me how you felt when you first heard about this.
I mean, I think a lot of us who are following the reproductive rights movement nationally and internationally are not shocked to see this happen, however it’s still devastating to see it come to fruition and really kind of grapple with the impacts it’s going to have on abortion access. So it is an incredibly difficult piece to deal with.
Can you talk a little bit about the harm it could cause and the people who will be impacted most by this decision?
When you look at access within the U.S. there are at least 25 or more states who are ready to either absolutely outright ban or almost ban abortion access entirely. Large portions of the country will have literally no access.
There is a real risk for folks to not be able to access any type of abortion without significant travel. We know that those who are most impacted are those who will not financially be able to travel and access abortion services, and folks who face other oppressions.
We also know that the stigma that this type of decision raises and the debate it reopens about abortion, overall impacts people’s ability to safely access abortion both in the US and beyond, and so we know that there’ll be impacts across the board, and it’s going to be a difficult time in the abortion access world.
Obviously this is something that’s happening south of the border, but there’s been lots of talk already about this here at home as well. Do you have any concerns about this decision impacting Canadian abortion law?
So the legal landscape for abortion in Canada is quite different, however there are many politicians and folks in positions of power who are very openly anti-choice and would love to reopen conversations about abortion. So I think it’s important that we look at the precedent that this sets and also again how it impacts the social landscape of abortion.
In Canada, the real issue is that there’s no access in many places. Clinics are very far apart, people are travelling quite far, in some communities there’s no access at all. And so when we see these conversations come back up, it can mean there will be more pushback against increased access. It really emboldens anti-choice activists, not only in the US but also in Canada. And so I think we’re really quite concerned about what this means for anti-choice movements, what this means for stopping progress on increasing access, and again does it encourage some folks to reopen the conversation on abortion and what that looks like in our country.
Since we’ve found out about this, we’ve seen some protests and many people have been vocal online as well. What has your reaction been to some of the stories you’ve been reading?
You know people are mad, they’re outraged, and I understand. This is real backwards movement for abortion access, it’s one of those things that you look at and wonder, how can this be possible? And I think they should be mad, you know I completely understand why there is a protest, why there is outrage. Our organization feels it as well.
I think this is the type of thing where we need to make it clear that we support abortion access, that we support bodily autonomy. And I think people do need to be loud and continue to be loud that this is something that we want protected not only in Canada but also beyond.
Finally, for anyone looking to access resources here at home, do you have any advice on where they could turn to?
Absolutely. SHORE Centre offers an online tool, it’s called choiceconnect.ca, it’s nation-wide so if you’re looking for a provider within Canada you can absolutely go on there and look for your nearest provider and gain information about them. Also we have national partners such as the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada and Action Canada for Reproductive and Sexual Rights who also can provide that same information.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How drones and 3D printed weapon technology are revolutionizing the battlefield in Ukraine
As Russia shifts its tactics in Ukraine, opting for less manpower and more powerful weapons, drone technology is revolutionizing the way Ukrainian troops can fight back.
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
London
-
Heartbreak in the House of Green
The Kitchener Rangers have eliminated the London Knights from the OHL playoffs.
-
London, Ont. resident facing slew of charges after traffic stop: OPP
What started off as a routine traffic stop in Central Huron resulted in far more than one London resident bargained for.
-
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A 37-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
Windsor
-
'It's huge': Auto experts praise Stellantis investment into Windsor research jobs
A $3.6 billion investment by Stellantis into Windsor Assembly Plant and the expansion of the company’s research and development centre on Rhodes Drive is being lauded by experts as a foundational game-changer for Windsor-Essex.
-
'We just want our rights': Sex industry activist to debut play 'Dominatrix on Trial' in Windsor
Controversial sex industry activist Terri-Jean Bedford is in Windsor this week ahead of the theatrical adaptation of her memoir “Dominatrix on Trial.”
-
Why Windsor could become a haven for Michigan women seeking abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, one of the closest cities for many women in Michigan to access legal abortion services without facing legal barriers would be Windsor, Ont.
Barrie
-
Several local familiar faces hit the campaign trail
Local candidates hit the ground running Wednesday with the election now fully underway.
-
STIs are on the rise across Simcoe Muskoka
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in Simcoe Muskoka. The health unit reports the "disturbing trend" saw cases increase over the past two years.
-
Vehicle rolls 3x in ditch trapping driver in Innisfil
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Tuesday that sent the driver to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury provincial election candidates reveal their positions on completing Highway 69
Completing the four-laning of Highway 69 will likely be a big issue this provincial election for Sudbury-area voters.
-
Sault College holds event addressing skilled trades workforce shortage
Sault College held an event with some of Sault Ste. Marie's largest employers, aiming to promote the skilled trades as a meaningful way to find employment for future generations.
-
Sudbury heavy equipment and crane operators go on strike
Construction workers – including crane and heavy equipment operators -- are on strike across Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Pain at the pumps: Ottawa gas prices hit record levels
Gas prices increased four cents a litre at stations across Ottawa and southern Ontario Wednesday morning to an average of 190.9 cents a litre. Some stations in Ottawa were selling gasoline for 191.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
-
Canadian flight crew, passengers detained in Dominican Republic could be sent back to jail, company says
A Canadian airline crew, along with six passengers, are at risk of returning to prison in the Dominican Republic following a month-long saga that began with the discovery of a substantial quantity of cocaine on a plane bound for Toronto, the company says.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | 'There was no prosecution plan': Emails lay bare how Ontario Hells Angels case imploded
A Crown prosecutor sounded the alarm for months about a lack of people and resources as delays mounted in a major Ontario organized crime bust involving the Hells Angels, but didn’t get help that could have kept the case on track, according to documents obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Jury at Quebec sword murder trial hears from final Crown expert psychiatrist
The jury at the first-degree murder trial of Carl Girouard in the Quebec City Halloween sword attack started hearing from a final witness late Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice
A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.
-
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
-
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
Winnipeg
-
Kyle Pietz found guilty of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit case
A jury has found 36-year-old Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
-
'It's embarrassing': Labour groups calling for a living wage for Manitobans
Saskatchewan is set to raise its minimum wage from $11.81 per hour to $13 on Oct. 1. Even with a 40-cent increase from $11.95 to $12.35 on Oct. 1, Manitoba will be dead last across the country when it comes to minimum wage.
Calgary
-
'Tech-savvy' Calgary man says he lost thousands in cryptocurrency scam
A 23-year-old Calgary man says he was tricked out of thousands of dollars by an online hacker posing as a cryptocurrency seller.
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Calgary teen Latin dancers win national championship
It took years of hard work through countless hours of practice on the dance floor but Calgarians 14-year-old Maria Cernat and her partner 13-year-old Patrick Buscu are celebrating as Canadian Junior Latin America champions.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Servus Credit Union announces staff layoffs in YouTube video
Alberta's largest credit union is laying off staff, according to a video statement that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
Vancouver
-
After outcry, ICBC won't bill injured cyclist for damage to car that hit him
When a car ran a stop sign and hit cyclist Ben Bolliger in Vancouver last July, his right arm was broken so badly he required external metal rods to put the bones back together.
-
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
-
'Everything I own is in there': Abbotsford apartment fire evacuees facing losses, uncertainty
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a large fire in an Abbotsford apartment building that’s forced hundreds from their homes.