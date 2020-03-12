KITCHENER -- The province has announced that all publicly-funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government announced the news Thursday in a statement, saying that the decision was made based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

That means that schools in Waterloo Region will close on March 14 and won't reopen until April 6.

Ontario currently has 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five marked "resolved."

More than 500 cases are still being investigated.

Waterloo Region announced its second and third cases on Thursday. Those cases were found in two patients who had recently travelled: one on a cruise ship, and the other from Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, both the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Region Catholic School Board had said that they weren't considering any measures around March Break travel for their students.

But Public Health had suggested that anyone travelling over March Break should monitor their symptoms and, if travelling to an affected area, should self-isolate for two weeks.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more updates…