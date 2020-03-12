KITCHENER -- Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

The news was issued in a media release on Thursday morning, which says that they have laboratory confirmation of two more cases.

The two latest mark the second and third cases of the novel coronavirus in the region.

"This was not unexpected given the current situation around the world," says Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Region of Waterloo’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, in a media release.

In one case, a female in her 60s who had been aboard a Celebrity Cruise acquired the virus.

Public Health officials say the cruise left Puerto Rico on March 1, and visited St. Thomas, St. Martin, Barbados, Dominique and Grenada before returning home to Puerto Rico on March 7.

The woman was reportedly asymptomatic when she was travelling and self-isolated at home when her symptoms developed.

The other case was confirmed in a man in his 40s who had recently travelled to Las Vegas. That's where he acquired the illness, officials say.

He was also asymptomatic during travel, and developed symptoms after returning to Canada.

Both patients took private transportation to Grand River Hospital on March 10 for assessment and testing.

Public Health officials say they are in the process of conducting case management for the man's case.

"We continue to work closely with local hospitals and our health care partners to detect and manage potential cases of COVID-19," Wang is quoted in the release.

"We are preparing to see additional cases in Waterloo Region, in line with the increasing number of cases in Ontario and Canada."

Region of Waterloo Public Health says that the best defence against the spread of germs and viruses is hand-washing.

They're reminding the public to use warm water and soap for 20 seconds, or to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer as a back-up.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details…