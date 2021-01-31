KITCHENER -- The deadline is looming for those looking to have a say on electronic scooters in the area.

The Region of Waterloo is seeking feedback on where people should be allowed to ride e-scooters, giving such examples as trails, roadways, and bike lanes.

Residents can weigh in on the project, where regional staff will also be considering requirements for potential rental companies.

The public consultation survey closes Monday and can be found online here.