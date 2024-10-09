One person airlifted to hospital, 77-year-old charged in Puslinch crash
A 77-year-old from Kitchener has been charged following a Tuesday afternoon collision in the Township of Puslinch.
At around 3:30 p.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police, Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services, Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services and an Ornge air ambulance responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gore Road and Wellington Road 35.
One person was airlifted to a trauma center with serious non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, other drivers received minor injuries and were “not required to be taken to hospital.”
The 77-year-old was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm, possessing unmarked fine cut tobacco and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
