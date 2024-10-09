Suspect injured while breaking into downtown business: Guelph Police

A male reportedly hurt himself Tuesday while breaking into a downtown Guelph business.

The Guelph Police Service says they were called at 5:35 p.m. to a business near Baker Street and Chapel Lane where officers found broken windows and several blood stains on the floor and walls.

“Investigation revealed a male had been inside the business earlier, then came back after the owner closed for the day,” police said in a media release. “He used a chunk of concrete to smash an exterior window and gain access to a lobby, then used his bare hand to smash an interior window, cutting himself in the process.”

According to police, he did not get inside the business.

Damage is estimated at more than $2,000.

The suspect as described as white, with a thin build, blonde or dirty brown hair and light facial hair. He was seen wearing a black V-neck shirt, black sweatpants, black and white sandals and a light grey Nike baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Emma Turney at 519-824-1212, ext. 7438, or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).