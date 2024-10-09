KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 15-year-old charged for alleged violent theft involving woman, 3 children

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
    A Cambridge teen has been arrested after Guelph Police say he was involved in a violent theft at a Guelph store.

    It happened on Sept. 22, around 4:40 p.m., on Stone Road West.

    According to police, staff had been watching a woman and three children – estimated to be between 10 and 15 years of age – as they made their way around the store placing more than $1,000 in product into a cart.

    “Believing they intended to steal the items, two employees were waiting at a side exit when the parties tried to leave with the full cart,” police said in a media release. “A physical altercation ensued during which both employees were assaulted, with one sustaining injuries to her arms and neck. The suspects fled with more than $500 worth of items.”

    On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for assault and theft under $5,000.

    The woman who was involved has been identified, but has not yet been arrested.

