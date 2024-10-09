Person struck by GO train in Kitchener has died, police confirm

One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has confirmed the person has since died.

They also added that no further information will be shared about the incident.

The collision caused the cancellation of GO train trips between Kitchener and Toronto at 11:46 a.m. and 2:46 p.m., as well an hours-long disruption along the line.

Shuttle buses were brought in to take riders in Kitchener, Guelph, Acton and Brampton to Union Station.

Regular service resumed late Wednesday afternoon, when the 5:20 p.m. train rolled into Kitchener.

For the latest on train cancellations and disruptions, visit GO's website.