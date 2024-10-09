Ontario invests $1.88M in employment training for women in Cambridge and Guelph

The Ontario government is committing up to $1.88 million, over three years, to support two employment training programs for low-income women in Cambridge and Guelph.

The funding, part of the Women’s Economic Security Program, aims to help women gain necessary skills and achieve financial independence.

The Cambridge campus of Conestoga College will receive up to $1,061,000 to fund a carpentry pre-apprenticeship program, while 10 Carden Shared Space in Guelph will receive up to $821,000 for its Opening Opportunities entrepreneurship training program.

The investment is part of a broader $26.7 million initiative to support 25 local programs across Ontario. These programs offer career training in skilled trades, entrepreneurship, IT and general employment, with added support for transportation, meals and childcare.

Women affected by intimate partner violence can also access additional wraparound services, including mental health, housing, and legal support.

“The Women’s Economic Security Program empowers women to achieve financial independence by breaking down barriers to career training opportunities,” said Charmaine Williams, the associate minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, in a media release.

Women interested in participating can find more information at Ontario.ca/women.