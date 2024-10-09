KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Owner sought after dog bites stranger in Fergus

    Paw print left in the dirt. (Source: Zakhar Vozhdaienko/Pexels) Paw print left in the dirt. (Source: Zakhar Vozhdaienko/Pexels)
    Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs involved in a violent altercation in Fergus.

    On the morning of Oct. 1, the dogs were tied up outside the front door of a Tower Street business.

    A person who approached the entrance was then bit by at least one of the dogs.

    OPP said the victim initially thought it was a minor injury and didn’t seek medical attention.

    They later went to the hospital for treatment and public health was notified.

    OPP are now asking for the community’s help to identify the owner of the dogs. They’re described as large and darker in colour.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.cstip.ca.

