Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations required to visit University of Waterloo campus

KITCHENER -

The University of Waterloo will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status for anyone planning to visit the campus starting in September.

Staff, students and visitors will all need to provide proof starting Sept. 7.

Earlier this month, university officials announced people would need to self-declare their vaccination status.

Instructions on submitting proof of vaccination will be available before the end of this week.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated yet must have two doses before Oct. 17, and must participate in rapid testing if they come to campus prior to that date.

Accommodations will be provided for medical reasons or grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code. Anyone not full vaccinated will need to provide a negative rapid antigen test no more than 72 hours before they come to campus.