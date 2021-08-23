University of Guelph to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination
The University of Guelph will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all faculty, staff and students this school year.
An update on the university's website said proof will be needed to access buildings at the Guelph and Ridgetown campuses, along with all other University-managed facilities.
The website said U of G made the decision to ask for proof of vaccination following "emerging information about the Delta variant" and "modelling showing that we have entered a fourth wave of COVID-19."
Information on how to register your vaccine status will be available soon, the university said.
Exemptions will be granted based on medical and other grounds, U of G officials said. Anyone granted an exemption must have a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before accessing indoor spaces.
The same rules will apply to any visitors 12 and older coming to the university. Officials said they encourage people to limit visitors to campus as much as possible.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau defends Liberal campaign video flagged by Twitter as 'manipulated media'
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is defending a video posted to Twitter by Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland that was flagged by the social network as 'manipulated media.'
Conservatives gain as O'Toole's momentum grows, Nanos survey suggests
The Liberals and Conservatives are now running in a statistical dead heat, as Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole continues to gain momentum as a candidate among initially hesitant Canadians, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
Canadians paid down record amount of debt amid pandemic, StatCan says
Statistics Canada says households paid down a record amount of non-mortgage debt in the first year of the pandemic as mortgage debt climbed by even more.
Ontario science table member resigns, alleges that modelling data 'projects a grim fall'
A member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has resigned from his position, saying politics appeared to be influencing public health recommendations and alleging on social media the entity is sitting on modelling data that 'projects a grim fall.'
UPDATED | Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on U.S. pullout date
A firefight outside Kabul's international airport killed an Afghan soldier early Monday, highlighting the perils of evacuation efforts even as the Taliban warned any attempt by U.S. troops to delay their withdrawal to give people more time to flee would 'provoke a reaction.'
Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed: WHO director-general
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated.
9-year-old boy among those injured in Contrecoeur, Que. shooting
A nine-year-old boy, as well as four adults, were injured in a shooting in Contrecoeur, a city in Quebec's Montérégie region.
What is functional neurological disorder and is it connected to COVID-19 vaccines? Experts explain
Alarming videos on social media are claiming that tremors and unsteadiness after COVID-19 vaccination are a neurological side effect of the vaccine, but experts say it is actually a complex neurological condition that can emerge after mild injury, trauma or stress -- not something caused by the vaccine itself.
London
-
MLHU reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.
-
Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials logged 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the fourth straight day in which the daily infections have been over the 600 threshold.
-
Ontario extends temporary wage increase for personal support workers
The Ontario government says it will extend the temporary wage increase for personal support workers until Oct. 31 as the province grapples with a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic..
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mandatory workplace vaccination policy approved by Windsor City Council
All City of Windsor employees will be expected to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine after Council approved a mandatory workplace vaccination policy Monday.
-
CK woman defrauded $5,100
Chatham-Kent Police are warning the public after they received a call Sunday from a local woman reporting to police she was defrauded of $5,100.
-
The Race for Your Vote: Windsor-Tecumseh
Another battle between two familiar faces in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh as the 44th federal election campaigning begins.
Barrie
-
Four drivers charged with being impaired over the weekend in Huntsville
Provincial police say officers arrested four drunk drivers in 48 hours over the weekend in the Huntsville area, including a man who allegedly drove through police barriers at a crash site.
-
Extreme heat to start the week in parts of Simcoe Muskoka
A heat warning is in effect for parts of Simcoe Muskoka Monday.
-
Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials logged 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the fourth straight day in which the daily infections have been over the 600 threshold.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 144 closed after fatal crash north of Onaping
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 Monday morning, prompting Ontario Provincial Police to close the road.
-
Suspicious fire in French River area being investigated
Forensic investigators along with the Ontario Fire Marshal are examining the scene of a suspicious fire in the French River area, police say.
-
Ontario science table member resigns, alleges that modelling data 'projects a grim fall'
A member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has resigned from his position, saying politics appeared to be influencing public health recommendations and alleging on social media the entity is sitting on modelling data that 'projects a grim fall.'
Ottawa
-
Two people struck and killed on Highway 417
Police say two people are dead after they were struck by a transport truck while standing next to a stopped pickup on Highway 417 overnight.
-
OPH reports 165 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 22 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Monday.
-
Redblacks to require proof of vaccination or negative test at TD Place
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment says it will soon require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend events at TD Place, including Ottawa Redblacks games.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials logged 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the fourth straight day in which the daily infections have been over the 600 threshold.
-
Think tank calls for COVID-19 to be added to list of diseases students must be vaccinated against
The Ford government is being urged to add COVID-19 to the list of diseases that primary and secondary school students must be immunized against to attend classes in person.
-
Ontario science table member resigns, alleges that modelling data 'projects a grim fall'
A member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has resigned from his position, saying politics appeared to be influencing public health recommendations and alleging on social media the entity is sitting on modelling data that 'projects a grim fall.'
Montreal
-
8-year-old boy among those injured in Contrecoeur, Que. shooting
An eight-year-old boy, as well as four adults, were injured in a shooting in Contrecoeur, a city in Quebec's Montérégie region.
-
Quebec adds 376 new cases as hospitalizations rise to 99
Quebec is reporting 376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as well as an increase of 12 hospitalizations and one new death since the last update.
-
Humidex continues to drive up the heat in Greater Montreal, relief expected on Friday
Temperatures are expected to stay high Monday, with a humidex value between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius, according to Environment Canada.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to release back-to-school plan, update status of final phase of reopening
Nova Scotia's back-to-school plan and an update on potential further reductions to public health measures are expected to be released today.
-
Conservatives gain as O'Toole's momentum grows, Nanos survey suggests
The Liberals and Conservatives are now running in a statistical dead heat, as Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole continues to gain momentum as a candidate among initially hesitant Canadians, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
-
Kalin's Call: Remnants of Henri expected to bring showers and downpours to Maritime region
After making landfall as a tropical storm on Sunday on Rhode Island, Henri has weakened to a tropical depression over the New England area of the United States.
Winnipeg
-
Pallister leaving future of education reform, other bills to new premier
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is leaving the future of education reform and other bills before the legislature to his successor.
-
LIVE AT 12:30 PM
LIVE AT 12:30 PM | Manitoba to give COVID-19 update
Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.
-
Manitoba announces winners of vaccine lottery scholarship prizes
The Manitoba government revealed the winners of its Vax to Win lottery scholarship prizes on Monday.
Calgary
-
'Nobody wants to have to make calls like this': Dickens Pub to require proof of vaccination
Ahead of a planned Aug. 27 reopening, the owners of a Calgary concert venue have announced all customers must provide proof of vaccination.
-
Southern Alberta RCMP seek man who allegedly offered 13-year-old boy money for sex
Mounties have released a composite sketch of a suspect after a teenage boy reported being propositioned in a town east of Calgary.
-
Singh wants to end oil, gas subsidies, and fund renewable energy projects
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would identify and eliminate subsidies given to oil and gas companies and redirect them to renewable energy sector.
Edmonton
-
Police release sketch of man who approached young girl in Blackfalds
Blackfalds RCMP have released a sketch of a man who reportedly told a seven-year-old girl to get into his vehicle.
-
U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
-
Multiple Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19: CFL
An upcoming CFL game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts has been postponed after multiple Elks players tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CFL.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigating vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial as possible hate crime
Police in Vancouver are investigating the vandalism of a public memorial as a possible hate crime.
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | COVID-19 in B.C.: Premier, top health officials to give update on vaccinations
Premier John Horgan, along with the health minister and provincial health officer, will be holding a briefing on COVID-19 vaccinations in British Columbia this afternoon.
-
Former B.C. chef wants to taste food from around the world with recent $675K lotto win
A B.C. man who recently won the grand prize on a scratch ticket is hoping to use some of his winnings to go on a culinary adventure.