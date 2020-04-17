KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board has made the decision to cancel all school-related events through the end of June, including schools trips, prom and graduation.

“The situation we all find ourselves in is challenging in many ways – this is not how any of us envisioned ending our school year together,” director of education John Bryant says in part in a statement.

The school board sites the need for physical distancing and following the current public measures in place.

“Following the premier’s announcement to extend the state of emergency in the province of Ontario and the decision of our local municipalities to cancel all events until June 30, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all school-related events through to the end of June,” says Bryant.

There are plans for graduation ceremonies to be re-scheduled for the fall.