Pooches and pampering: Uptown salon offers speedy hairstyles for charity

Barranca Boutique Salon hosted the first of several speed styling events Monday in support of local charities in Waterloo Region.

The Uptown Waterloo salon teamed up with other local businesses – Luxe Nail Bar and Meal In A Jar – for the fundraiser.

Staff saw more than 60 clients for discounted blowouts and hair colouring treatments, with all donations going to the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.

“We’re all animal lovers here so, for us, it was a natural choice,” explained salon owner Giuseppe Barranca.

It’s considered a speed styling event because the appointments are much faster than usual, especially when it comes to colour appointments using the salon’s new vegan-friendly products.

“Our vegan colour [offers] full gray coverage in 10 minutes. Completely chemical-free using contact-acted vegetable pigments,” Barranca said.

Faster appointments, he added, are great for those who have a busy schedule.

“We still want to look and feel great in an appropriate timely fashion.”

The Humane Society’s CEO was also at the event, not just to show support, but also to get her own blowout.

“I've been coming here for a long time and it's a great salon,” said Victoria Baby, adding that the money raised will go a long way to help the animals in their care. “[It] allows us to do outreach and provide support to people who may be still in need of pet pantry food for their animals, vet services, etc.”

During the event there were several pooches on hand from the Humane Society, sitting on the laps of clients and posing for pictures.

“I think two might be finding a home during our event, as I know they're getting a lot of attention,” said Barranca.

Quinlan Mcelrea, who lives in Kitchener, said she came to support the shelter and also her best friend and roommate who is a new stylist at the salon.

“I don’t usually come here. But when we're at our apartment she’ll do my hair, she’ll do my makeup, she’ll do all of it. She is like my personal stylist,” she explained.

Mcelrea’s friend, Sidney Janson, said it was fun seeing so many clients on a Monday – a day the salon is typically closed.

“We have people coming in that are just going to work after, but it's just a great way to start their day.”

The salon said this is the first of six charity events they’re hosting this year. Next year the speed styling event will support a different charity in Waterloo Region.