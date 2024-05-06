KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • WRPS investigate alleged robbery at Waterloo store

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Share

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to a report of a commercial robbery in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street in Waterloo on Sunday.

    Police said at around 6:30 p.m., four males went into the store, said they were armed and stole merchandise before fleeing.

    No injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza, prompting Israel to say it would send a delegation to negotiate – though it warned the proposal remained far from the 'necessary requirements.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News