KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cambridge woman’s death

    Share

    A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman in Cambridge last week, Waterloo regional police confirm.

    Officers found the woman dead when they went to a home on Fletcher Circle Thursday evening for a wellness check.

    The man was taken into police custody the same night, but police did not say what charge he was facing until Tuesday morning.

    Police said the accused and the victim knew each other.

    Police have not released the woman’s cause of death or said who requested the wellness check.

    TWO HOMICIDES IN ONE DAY IN WATERLOO REGION

    Just over 12 hours before police were called to Fletcher Circle, officers responded to the region’s first homicide of 2024.

    At around 9 a.m. Thursday, a 28-year-old was found shot dead outside a Kitchener home.

    Police are still looking for the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News