Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cambridge woman’s death

A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman in Cambridge last week, Waterloo regional police confirm.

Officers found the woman dead when they went to a home on Fletcher Circle Thursday evening for a wellness check.

The man was taken into police custody the same night, but police did not say what charge he was facing until Tuesday morning.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other.

Police have not released the woman’s cause of death or said who requested the wellness check.

TWO HOMICIDES IN ONE DAY IN WATERLOO REGION

Just over 12 hours before police were called to Fletcher Circle, officers responded to the region’s first homicide of 2024.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, a 28-year-old was found shot dead outside a Kitchener home.

Police are still looking for the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting.