Police seize van with stolen licence plates in Guelph

    An investigation is underway after Guelph Police seized a van with stolen plates in the city’s south end.

    A police cruiser’s automated licence plate reader pinged on a stolen licence plate on a Chevrolet cube van in the Clair Road East and Gordon Street area around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    The plates had been registered to a Ram pickup that had been stolen from south Guelph in late June. The truck was found without plates a few days later in Hagersville.

    Investigators said the van had been used to steal gasoline on July 1.

    The van has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

