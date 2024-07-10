Police seize van with stolen licence plates in Guelph

An investigation is underway after Guelph Police seized a van with stolen plates in the city’s south end.

A police cruiser’s automated licence plate reader pinged on a stolen licence plate on a Chevrolet cube van in the Clair Road East and Gordon Street area around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The plates had been registered to a Ram pickup that had been stolen from south Guelph in late June. The truck was found without plates a few days later in Hagersville.

Investigators said the van had been used to steal gasoline on July 1.

The van has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.