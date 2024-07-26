Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.

In the image, the individual can be seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue shoes.

They also appear to be holding a gun.

Anyone who sees the person pictured is asked to call 911.

Police said they were called to the business at Jamieson Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

By the time they arrived, the suspect had left.

Police said no injuries have been reported.