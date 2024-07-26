KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation

    Image of a person police are trying to identify as part of an armed robbery investigation. (Source: WRPS) Image of a person police are trying to identify as part of an armed robbery investigation. (Source: WRPS)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.

    In the image, the individual can be seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue shoes.

    They also appear to be holding a gun.

    Anyone who sees the person pictured is asked to call 911.

    Police said they were called to the business at Jamieson Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

    By the time they arrived, the suspect had left.

    Police said no injuries have been reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News