Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation
Waterloo Regional Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
In the image, the individual can be seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue shoes.
They also appear to be holding a gun.
Anyone who sees the person pictured is asked to call 911.
Police said they were called to the business at Jamieson Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
By the time they arrived, the suspect had left.
Police said no injuries have been reported.
