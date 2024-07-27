KITCHENER
    • Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph

    A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated file photo. A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated file photo.
    If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!

    While no one claimed the big $70 million jackpot, two lucky players will each take home a $1 million Maxmillions prize.

    The OLG says those tickets were sold in Kitchener and Kingston.

    Two additional Encore prizes, worth $100,000, were sold in Guelph and Newmarket.

    They did not specify where the winning tickets were sold.

    The OLG says next week’s jackpot will be $70 million, with an estimated 14 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

