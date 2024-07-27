Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
While no one claimed the big $70 million jackpot, two lucky players will each take home a $1 million Maxmillions prize.
The OLG says those tickets were sold in Kitchener and Kingston.
Two additional Encore prizes, worth $100,000, were sold in Guelph and Newmarket.
They did not specify where the winning tickets were sold.
The OLG says next week’s jackpot will be $70 million, with an estimated 14 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Canadian swimmers advance out of heats, fencer defeated in quarters on Day 1 in Paris
Summer McIntosh was one of several Canadian swimmers to advance out of their heats, while a first-time fencing Olympian beat a three-time defending champion as the Paris Games got underway in earnest on Saturday.
Man arrested after alleged attempt to grab child: TPS
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Life and death in the heat. What it feels like when Earth's temperatures soar to record highs
In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
Israel, Hezbollah fire exchange kills 3 militants and injures 11 in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights
Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon Saturday killed three Hezbollah members, according to the Lebanese militant group which retaliated by launching a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, wounding several people.
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
Jasper mayor finds home destroyed by wildfire on tour of townsite
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
Recall of Boar's Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak
U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.