KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash

    Collision on Victoria Street in Kitchener on July 26, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Collision on Victoria Street in Kitchener on July 26, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    A collision shut down a busy road in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.

    Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Victoria Street, between King and Duke Street.

    One of the vehicles had significant damage and ended up on its side.

    Waterloo Regional Police have not shared any further details on the collision or any possible injuries.

    Victoria Street reopened to traffic early Saturday morning.

