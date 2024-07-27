Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital Friday night.
It happened near the LRT station at Waterloo Public Square around 10:30 p.m.
Police said a 28-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
A 13-year-old girl had minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.
Police have released the description of a suspect they’re trying to identify: a white male, 16 or 17-years-old, with short blonde hair, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Anyone who witnessed the attack, or has information that can help with the investigation, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
