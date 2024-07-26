Thieves caught on camera breaking into Guelph cellphone repair store

A business in downtown Guelph was broken into early Thursday morning, and another had its window smashed, all within a few minutes of each other.

Mustafa Raheemi, the owner of SNR Guelph Cellphone & Computer Repair, was woken up at 4 a.m. by a call from his alarm company. He then watched the thieves in action via his surveillance system.

“I'm watching my store getting robbed live on my phone,” Raheemi said. “Even though we have alarms and cameras, they still broke in and ransacked the place.”

Security image from SNR Guelph Cellphone & Computer Repair.

Raheemi estates about $10,000 in product was stolen, as well as about $600 in cash.

“Especially in this economy, it hurts a lot,” he said. “I have to pay $5,000 deductible on my part for insurance. That's not fair.”

Guelph Police said the suspects had taken off by the time officers arrived.

Cleaning up at SNR Guelph Cellphone & Computer Repair in Guelph after a break-in. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

About 10 minutes after the break-in was first called in, police heard about trouble at another business just 600 metres down the road from SNR Guelph.

The co-owner of Gong Cha, a bubble tea shop, was at the store sleeping when he heard a loud noise.

“I heard a cracking sound like a mirror breaking,” Victor Nguyen said.

Nguyen also has security video of the incident. It appears to show two people breaking a window at his store but they didn’t get inside.

“They saw me. Because I screamed out: ‘Hey!’” Nguyen said. “At that time I was trying to call 911 as well. And then they just flee.”

Broken window at Gong Cha in Guelph on July 26, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

Police said they’re investigating both incidents separately.

“At this time, we don't know whether they're related beyond happening at roughly the same time. And both in the downtown,” said Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for Guelph Police.

Both store owners said this is the third time something like this has happened to them.

“It just it's heartbreaking, you know, to find out every time you rebuild, somebody comes in and breaks it for you,” Raheemi said.

Nguyen added more cameras to deter incidents like this but, he said, they obviously haven’t worked.

He said it’s starting to take a mental toll on him and his staff.

“I’m not sure this is right to continue doing business here. I don't feel safe here,” Nguyen explained.

Suspect descriptions

In the first incident, police said all three suspects are believed to be male.

One of them was wearing an orange hoodie, red track pants with white stripes, black shoes, red gloves and a blue medical mask. The second male was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes and red gloves. The third was wearing a black hoodie over a white shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball cap with a black logo, and running shoes.

In the second incident, police believe two males were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police.