Thieves caught on camera breaking into Guelph cellphone repair store
A business in downtown Guelph was broken into early Thursday morning, and another had its window smashed, all within a few minutes of each other.
Mustafa Raheemi, the owner of SNR Guelph Cellphone & Computer Repair, was woken up at 4 a.m. by a call from his alarm company. He then watched the thieves in action via his surveillance system.
“I'm watching my store getting robbed live on my phone,” Raheemi said. “Even though we have alarms and cameras, they still broke in and ransacked the place.”
Security image from SNR Guelph Cellphone & Computer Repair.
Raheemi estates about $10,000 in product was stolen, as well as about $600 in cash.
“Especially in this economy, it hurts a lot,” he said. “I have to pay $5,000 deductible on my part for insurance. That's not fair.”
Guelph Police said the suspects had taken off by the time officers arrived.
Cleaning up at SNR Guelph Cellphone & Computer Repair in Guelph after a break-in. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
About 10 minutes after the break-in was first called in, police heard about trouble at another business just 600 metres down the road from SNR Guelph.
The co-owner of Gong Cha, a bubble tea shop, was at the store sleeping when he heard a loud noise.
“I heard a cracking sound like a mirror breaking,” Victor Nguyen said.
Nguyen also has security video of the incident. It appears to show two people breaking a window at his store but they didn’t get inside.
“They saw me. Because I screamed out: ‘Hey!’” Nguyen said. “At that time I was trying to call 911 as well. And then they just flee.”
Broken window at Gong Cha in Guelph on July 26, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
Police said they’re investigating both incidents separately.
“At this time, we don't know whether they're related beyond happening at roughly the same time. And both in the downtown,” said Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for Guelph Police.
Both store owners said this is the third time something like this has happened to them.
“It just it's heartbreaking, you know, to find out every time you rebuild, somebody comes in and breaks it for you,” Raheemi said.
Nguyen added more cameras to deter incidents like this but, he said, they obviously haven’t worked.
He said it’s starting to take a mental toll on him and his staff.
“I’m not sure this is right to continue doing business here. I don't feel safe here,” Nguyen explained.
Suspect descriptions
In the first incident, police said all three suspects are believed to be male.
One of them was wearing an orange hoodie, red track pants with white stripes, black shoes, red gloves and a blue medical mask. The second male was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes and red gloves. The third was wearing a black hoodie over a white shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball cap with a black logo, and running shoes.
In the second incident, police believe two males were involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Jasper mayor finds home destroyed by wildfire on tour of townsite
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Powerful cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada was lured onto airplane before arrest in U.S., AP source says
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
Turpel-Lafond won't sue CBC over Cree heritage report that took 'heavy toll': lawyer
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.