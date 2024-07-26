Push for more weir warning signs near dangerous drop in Grand River

The deaths of two women on the Grand River has some questioning the lack of warning signs near a dangerous drop in Kitchener.

The women went out on the water on July 13. They were last seen on a floatie, going over a weir at the Hidden Valley lowlift and pumping station, at around 9:30 p.m. A witness told police the women appeared to be in distress.

The bodies of two woman were found on the banks of the Grand River days later and the search was officially called off.

Flowers could be seen floating down the river on Friday, placed there by the friends of the victims.

Sylvia Kolednik, who runs a singles dating group that one of the women belonged to, said she’s still in shock over the deaths.

“I’ve talked to my fellow members of the group and nobody knew that the weir was there. So we had no idea.”

She’d like to see more signage along the river to warn of the danger ahead.

“We had no idea that if you went past it that this is what could happen,” Kolednik explained.

Amy Haertel with her kayak near the Grand River on July 26, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

Amy Haertel knew the other victim.

On Friday, she kayaked down the river with a friend to see what signage was posted in the area.

“The caution sign is covered by the danger weir sign,” Haertel observed.

Not only are the signs inadequate, she said, they’re also poorly maintained.

The portage around the weir also isn’t well marked.

Haertel wants to see better signage along the Grand River, as well as at frequent entry points.

She’s already taken her concerns to the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) and the Region of Waterloo.

“We can do better,” she told CTV News. “We have information readily available to us. We can do better at getting that information to people using the river.”

Another paddler said she’s been aware of the risks for years.

“The weir has always been an issue with me,” Anne Woolner explained. “I’ve been concerned about the lack of safety around it.”

In 2020, she said she tried to alert authorities when she saw signage obstructed by overgrown branches.

“My suggestion was they put a sign on the bridge saying: ‘Dangerous weir ahead, keep to the left.’ Because when you go under that bridge, it’s like an infinity pool. You do no see that there’s a weir. It’s an optical illusion,” Woolner said. “If you don’t keep to the left, you miss the portage.”

The Grand River in Kitchener on July 26, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

She’d also like to see more than just signs along the Grand River.

“The big thing I wanted them to put [was] floats across the weir, a good 100 metres ahead of the weir,” Woolner said, adding: “That might have saved these ladies’ lives.”

A statement from the region states: “After any incident involving regional facilities, the region conducts a review to see if any improvements can be made, and staff have started this process. The process includes partners such as the GRCA.”

The GRCA, meanwhile, said they don’t own the Mannheim weir and, at the 28 dams they do own, there is signage. In an email to CTV News, the agency added: “Recreation on the rivers in our watershed falls outside of the GRCA’s area of authority. We are not the experts with respect to paddling on the rivers and, for this reason, we don’t provide the public with advice on what river levels would be considered safe or unsafe for paddling.”