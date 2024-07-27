KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Classic rock celebration returns to downtown Kitchener

    Preparations for the Wayback Festival in downtown Kitchener on July 26, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Preparations for the Wayback Festival in downtown Kitchener on July 26, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    The Wayback Festival has returned to downtown Kitchener.

    The two-day concert series kicked off Friday night in Carl Zehr Square with tribute bands playing the hits from Foreigner and Bon Jovi.

    Saturday’s lineup began at 2:30 p.m. with John Maksym and the New Vibe, followed by Hyness at 3:45 p.m., U.N. Jefferson at 6 p.m. and the Spoons at 7:30 p.m.

    The festival headliner, Tom Cochrane, will take centre stage at 9 p.m.

    Concert-goers can also visit the licensed bar or check out one of many local food trucks parked downtown.

